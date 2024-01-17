Israel's Gaza operation would have ended without US support — Iran's MFA

GENEVA, January 17. /TASS/. Israel would be forced to immediately curtail the ground operation in the Gaza Strip in case US support came to an end, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"All leaders in our region believe that without US support, the war would stop today. In 10 minutes [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu would fall, unable to continue the war," Abdollahian said.

He also added that Iran was committed to resolving the conflict through political means.

"We have never considered war [as the right] solution to [this] problem," the foreign minister said.

Tensions in the Middle East sharply escalated after the infiltration of militants of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas from the Gaza Strip into the territory of Israel on October 7, 2023. The radicals said the attack was a response to the Israeli authorities' actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel has declared a complete blockade of Gaza and carried out strikes against it and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank of River Jordan.