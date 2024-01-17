Zelensky admits he does not want Ukrainian conflict to become frozen

DAVOS, January 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed during the World Economic Forum in Davos that he does not want the hostilities in his country to become a frozen conflict.

"Any frozen conflict will eventually reignite," he said.

Zelensky, however, admitted that he was being asked from time to time about the possibility of starting negotiations with Russia.

He recalled "attempts to freeze" the conflict in Donbas after 2014, but refrained from admitting that it was the Kiev government that refused to honor its commitments under the Minsk Agreements, adopted and recognized by international stakeholders as a basis for peaceful settlement.

He once again pledged Western leaders to step up the pressure of sanctions on Russia and criticized their calls for Kiev to de-escalate the conflict.

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted earlier, Moscow has always been and remains open to a diplomatic solution to the crisis and is ready to respond to really serious proposals, while the Kiev regime has stopped and prohibited future negotiations with Russia through a legislative act.