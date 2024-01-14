Biden intends to attain release of Hamas hostages in cooperation with Qatar, Egypt

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden, in close interaction with the leadership of Qatar, Egypt and Israel, intends to secure freedom of hostages taken by the Palestinian radical group Hamas, a statement published by the White House press service said.

According to Biden, Hamas has been holding over 100 hostages, including six US citizens, in the Gaza Strip for 100 days. The American leader assured that he and his aides "have worked non-stop to try to secure their freedom." "Secretary Blinken was back in the region this past week seeking a path forward for a deal to free all those still being held. I look forward to maintaining close contact with my counterparts in Qatar, Egypt, and Israel to return all hostages home and back to their families," Biden added. He assured that the US and its partners "have not given up" their efforts on this track.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.