Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Biden intends to attain release of Hamas hostages in cooperation with Qatar, Egypt

According to Biden, Hamas has been holding over 100 hostages, including six US citizens, in the Gaza Strip for 100 days

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden, in close interaction with the leadership of Qatar, Egypt and Israel, intends to secure freedom of hostages taken by the Palestinian radical group Hamas, a statement published by the White House press service said.

According to Biden, Hamas has been holding over 100 hostages, including six US citizens, in the Gaza Strip for 100 days. The American leader assured that he and his aides "have worked non-stop to try to secure their freedom." "Secretary Blinken was back in the region this past week seeking a path forward for a deal to free all those still being held. I look forward to maintaining close contact with my counterparts in Qatar, Egypt, and Israel to return all hostages home and back to their families," Biden added. He assured that the US and its partners "have not given up" their efforts on this track.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
IDF not to withdraw from Khan Yunis in Gaza — spokesman
"The military operation takes time," IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said
Press review: Zelensky fears second Maidan and what lies ahead for Argentina post-election
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 21st
UN Security Council needs overhaul to increase its efficacy — Kremlin on Biden’s plans
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that this process requires "very complex and possibly lengthy talks"
Senior Russian official lauds media role amid information war on Russia
The role of the media has become especially important, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko says
Output volumes at Tactical Missiles Corporation’s units up three-fold — ministry
Latest patterns of high-precision warheads that were put into serial production in 2023, as well as promising samples of arms, were also presented to the minister during the visit, according to the report
Earth experiences second geomagnetic storm in six days
The G2 class means that high-latitude electrical systems may experience problems on Earth
Russian air defense systems wipe out 3 HIMARS rockets
Russian troops also destroyed 37 UAVs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Hungary finds statement on alleged missile transfer from DPRK to Russia unsubstantiated
Earlier, the foreign ministers of 47 countries, including the United States, members of the European Union, as well as a number of their partners, published a joint statement condemning Russia’s alleged purchase of ballistic missiles from North Korea and their use against Ukraine
Russian MFA confirms top North Korean diplomat’s official visit on January 15-17
Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Choe Son Hui will pay an official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported
Russia delivers massive attack on Ukrainian defense facilities, using Kinzhal missiles
All targets were successfully hit, the Russian Defense Ministry says
North Korea tests solid-fuel hypersonic missile — KCNA
The test did not impact the security of neighboring countries and "had nothing to do with the situation in the region," KCNA added
Hezbollah leader says it was US’ mistake to unleash aggression against Yemen
The Americans’ actions demonstrate that they don’t know the people of this Arab state and its will for resistance, Hassan Nasrullah says
World on threshold of grandiose events, 2024 to be ‘turbulent’ — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed to the continued persistent attempts by the U.S. "to rule the world the way it was after the collapse of the Soviet Union"
Ukrainian forces lost over 170 servicemen in south Donetsk area over past day
The army's losses also amounted to a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system and six vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Russian MC-21, Superjet airplanes to have common brand — Deputy PM
"I will not conceal that we are working in this area [the consolidation of brands]. I will not eventually indicate the decision we are approaching but we will obviously announce it in the near time," Manturov said
Israel not to stop until Hamas is defeated - defense minister
The IDF is fighting "the most just war" in state's history, Yoav Galant says
Poland sends warplanes near border with Ukraine amid Russian aviation activity
The decision was made to activate Polish and allied aircraft in order to ensure the protection of domestic airspace, the Operational Command says
Kiev announces beginning of security guarantees talks with Romania
These conversations have raised "bilateral relations up to the level of strategic partnership, Ukranian President Vladimir Zelensky says
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
Russia says its forces destroyed more than 50 Ukrainian servicemen in Kherson area
Destroyed were more than 50 servicemen, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, a launcher of the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as a D-20 howitzer
UNSC resolution on Red Sea gives no right to strike Yemen - Russian diplomat
It gives no grounds to even think that anyone has the right to deliver any strikes, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asserts
US tech companies helping Kiev spread extremist propaganda — Russian MFA
The ministry said Ukrainian neo-Nazi groups have established contact with similar groups in European and American countries
At least two houses on fire as lava stream reaches Iceland’s Grindavik
The eruption began in the southwest of Iceland
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over day
The troops hit the Ukrainian 22nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades near DPR, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Most difficult stage of development of Russia’s Far East over — Putin
Summing up the results of his trip to Chukotka and the Khabarovsk Region, the Russian leader recalled that the authorities are implementing a large program for the development of the Far East
Air defense systems down 3 Ukrainian projectiles over Kursk Region — governor
"According to preliminary information, air defense systems on duty have taken down three Ukrainian projectiles over the Fatezhsky District. Thanks to our defenders!" Roman Starovoit said
Russian diplomat calls on West to stop supplying arms to Kiev if it wants talks
Russia won’t be lured into the trap of a psychedelic process, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says
Ukraine’s weekly losses in Kherson Region’s Krynki amounts to 200 troops - governor
Vladimir Saldo also says that the cold spell flu and respiratory diseases rate among Ukrainian troops is on the rise
Biden reiterates US doesn’t support Taiwan’s independence
That’s consistent with US regular statements in support of the one-China policy
Ukrainian forces lose more than 300 servicemen, 9 tanks in Donetsk area over day
The enemy also lost four infantry fighting vehicles, including a Bradley one, four armored fighting vehicles, a Strela-10 surface-to-air missile system and 27 vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Turkey's president plans to hash over details of S-400 deal with Putin in Sochi
The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 kilometers and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers
Ksenia Sobchak left Russia for Lithuania, fled investigation
Earlier, the media reported on the search of Sobchak’s house as part of the case against her commercial director Kirill Sukhanov
Buk air defense system prevents Ukrainian army strike against civilian infrastructure
The system crew detected a fast-moving high altitude target launched from the enemy side during the combat duty mission and destroyed it in a matter of seconds, the Russian Ministry of Defense said
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Russia’s Investigative Committee ensures law and order in Donbass, new regions — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that the Investigative Committee is one of the essential and key links in the national law enforcement system
Russia has every right to maintain dialogue with North Korea - diplomat
It has the right to do what it thinks appropriate, bearing in mind the fact that it always declares respect to international law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says
US lunar module to burn up in Earth’s atmosphere — developer
"A soft landing on the Moon is not possible," US-based spacecraft developer Astrobotic said
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
Top Swiss diplomat calls for including Russia into peace discussions on Ukraine
There will be no peace if Moscow cannot have its say, Ignazio Cassis says
Press review: Will new EU sanctions jar Moscow and US, Russia get friendly at APEC summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 16th
Pentagon chief hospitalized on January 1 due to complications from medical procedure
Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder pointed out that Lloyd Austin is recovering and has returned to full duties since January 5
Russia’s UN mission sees ‘cowardice’ in Czech Republic’s snub to UNSC meeting on Belgorod
Dmitry Polyansky wrote the post in Czech and was responding to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky who said Prague would not allow its representatives to be summoned by Russia
China is firmly against visits of US lawmakers to Taiwan — Embassy
"Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. China firmly opposes the US having any form of official contact with the Taiwan region," the diplomat said
Russia never yielded to ultimatums, blackmail — diplomat about Kiev’s statements on talks
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, "anyone who came with a sward or a grenade was kicked out"
Lot was done this year — Putin
Russia firmly protected its interests, Russian President said in his New Year’s address
Russia’s UN envoy slams strikes on Yemen as flagrant violation of UN Charter
Vasily Nebenzya named it as "another military aggression of the collective West"
Russia was forced to take steps to defend itself amid Western threats — Security Council
The US believes that it has the right to spread democracy around the world, imposing its own understanding of this form of political power, using any methods for this, including military ones, disregarding the principles of international law, customs, culture and security of other peoples
Russia to implement cutting-edge technologies to develop army, fleet — Putin
It was stressed that the current samples of armaments have significantly better properties than their foreign analogues and the goal now is launching their serial production
Russian forces destroy seven Ukrainian artillery units in Donetsk area
They also destroyed three D-30 howitzers, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Georgian mercenaries reveal who fired at protesters during Kiev’s 'maidan' in winter 2014
Alexander Revazishvili and Koba Nergadze had agreed to testify before the court but only in the mode of a teleconference because of apprehensions for their lives
Top North Korean diplomat leaves for Russia — KCNA
According to it, the delegation was seen off at Pyongyang International Airport by Vice Foreign Minister Pak Chol Jun, Vladimir Topekha, Russia’s charge d'affaires in the DPRK, and military attache of the Russian Embassy Valery Isayenko
North Korean missile travels 500 km, reaches maximum altitude of 50 km — Japan's top brass
Japanese authorities had "lodged a strong protest with North Korea over the incident"
Russian army units thwart Ukrainian assault teams in Kupyansk direction
This was announced by the representative of the combat group "Запад" Sergey Zybinsky
US government funding can be extended until March next week — newspaper
Leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate agreed upon a draft initiative to extend financing, although House Speaker Mike Johnson had rejected a similar proposal earlier
Press review: Biden-Xi meeting to highlight APEC summit and aid to Kiev not bulletproof
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 14th
Presidential election campaign kicks off in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on December 7, designating February 7, 2024 as the date for the country’s snap presidential election
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Global South countries in Davos call for taking into account Russia’s concerns on Ukraine
In general, the partners of the Global South expressed sympathy with the Ukrainians and compassion for their sufferings, a high-ranking European Union says
Press review: Kiev losing appetite for NATO and SecDef illness causing blowback for Biden
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 11th
Borrell makes statement on Yemen on behalf of EU without mentioning US and UK attacks
"The EU welcomes the adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2722 of 10 January that is strongly condemning Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said
Russia reiterates Taiwan is part of China in comments on island’s presidential election
Russia "reaffirms the invariability of its principled position on the Taiwan issue, which is set forth in the political documents that were signed and adopted by the heads of both states between 1992 and 2000," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Russian cabinet extends ban on export of certain goods, equipment until end-2025
Supplies to all foreign countries, excluding EAEU member states, are prohibited, according to the report
Press review: Kiev seen instigating Dagestan riot and Erdogan blasts West in fiery speech
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 31th
Ukrainian forces lose up to 60 servicemen in the Kherson area over the past day
They also lost three US-made M777 artillery systems, a Slovak-made Zuzana-2 gun and a Gvozdika howitzer, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Top Chinese diplomat calls for respecting Yemen’s sovereignty
The international community has never let any state deliver strikes on the state, Wang Yi notes
Azerbaijan’s December oil production fails to meet OPEC+ quota — Energy Ministry
According to the ministry, total oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan amounted to 604,000 barrels per day in December 2023
Russia says it carried out 23 strikes on Kiev’s defense industry sites, troops this week
The Russian Aerospace Forces and air defense systems downed the Ukrainian Air Force’s Su-27 and Su-25 jets, as well as a Mi-8 helicopter
Press review: EU opens Kiev’s long accession slog and US gets frostbite from Russian funds
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 9th
Top UK diplomat says London ready to launch new strikes on Houthi positions — newspaper
David Cameron pointed out that London and Washington "did not rush into these strikes" and had repeatedly warned the Houthis of the consequences of attacking ships in the Red Sea
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot near Kharkov Region
An ammunition depot of the 113th Ukrainian territorial defense brigade has been destroyed, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Ukrainian forces attack Russia’s Kursk region with drones, one civilian injured — governor
Roman Starovoit added that windows were shattered in two houses in Tetkino and promised that the authorities would help the owners with repairs
SCO supports China’s position on Taiwan - secretary general
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is committed to the UN and SCO Charters, Secretary General Zhang Ming says
West’s strikes against Yemen lower Houthi’s offensive potential by 20-30% — newspaper
Western intelligence services also found difficulties when searching for targets because they had not allocated significant resources lately to identify locations of Houthi’s command centers and drones and ammunition storage and production areas, the news outlet added
Russian human rights ombudsperson calls on int’l agencies to condemn attack on Belgorod
Tatiana Moskalkova expressed her condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured
Russian engineers working to clear mined areas in Kupyansk direction
The soldiers had to remove unexploded ordnance and foreign-made munitions, the Russian defense agency says
Houthis see US facilities in region as legitimate targets — spokesman
The presence of the Americans in the region is illegitimate, Nasreddin Amer said
PepsiCo bans mentioning Ukrainian army, support for Kiev in advertising
The list of restrictions indicated that there should be no mentioning of hostilities, the Ukrainian armed forces, calls to support Ukraine and its army and other negative connotations creating a feeling of danger
South Korea describes launch of its first reconnaissance satellite as success
The satellite separated from the rocket 14 minutes after the liftoff on December 2, and established communication with the ground station 78 minutes after blasting off atop the rocket, according to the ministry
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Moscow region authorities and Chinese investors to create industrial park — official
Minister of Investment, Industry and Science of the Moscow region Ekaterina Zinovieva stressed that Chinese investors accounted for about 25 billion rubles ($270 mln) of investment
Israeli soldiers fighting with Palestinian resistance in Jenin — TV
Groups of Palestinian fighters are fighting with Israeli forces in several districts of the city of Jenin, using improvised explosive devices
IDF not to withdraw from Khan Yunis in Gaza — spokesman
"The military operation takes time," IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.4 mcm via Sudzha
The request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Press review: Gaza genocide case unlikely to stop IDF and Taiwan election hangs in balance
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 12th
Danish Queen Margarethe II abdicates throne, her son Frederik X proclaimed king
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen declared 55-year-old man and Australian-born Princess Mary as King and Queen of state
Flooding of Gaza tunnels could be considered genocide — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya added that the consequences of these steps "will last for centuries"
Explosion rocks southwestern Afghanistan
According to the Aamaj news agency, armed clashes started in the area of the incident
Russian forces hit Ukrainian ammo depot at airfield in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian missile and artillery troops have also hit 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 112 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Su-25 attack aircraft hit Ukrainian strongholds near Donetsk
The strike was carried out with S-8 unguided artillery rockets, the targets were attacked from an extremely low altitude of 25 meters, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Strike delivered on Houthi facility in Yemen’s Hodeidah province - TV
Their Al Masirah television channel claims that the strike was delivered by US and UK warplanes
Russian air defenses down 23 Ukrainian drones over past 24 hours
Air defenses also shot down 17 projectiles of HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Lai Ching-te from Taiwan’s ruling party claims victory in presidential election
He addressed his supporters at a rally
Volcano erupts on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula
According to the national broadcaster RUV, residents of the city of Grindavik were evacuated last night
Press review: Gaza hostage handover hits hurdles and Kiev says Johnson quashed truce talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 27th
US, UK planes bomb Yemeni capital Sana’a — TV
Sky News Arabia reported that Sana’a International Airport was heavily bombed
Hamas says its allies plan to expand their operations against Israel
Spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, also said some of the Israeli hostages might have been killed and "the rest are facing a serious danger" and placed the responsibility for the possible death of Israelis who are held hostage in the Gaza Strip on the Israeli government and army
Russian diplomat blames White House for reporter Gonzalo Lira’s death in Ukrainian jail
Not a single commentary, not a single statement, not a single action, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says
Danish Queen to renounce the throne
Crown Prince Frederik, who is now 55 years old, will become the new monarch
US stops arms supplies to Ukraine — White House
"We have issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support," Coordinator for Strategic Communications of the White House’s National Security Council John Kirby said
