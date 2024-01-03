Israeli Air Force fired six missiles against Hamas headquarters in Beirut — source

BEIRUT, January 4. /TASS/. Israel used fighter jets when attacking Hamas headquarters in Beirut, a source in the Lebanon’s security service told TASS in conclusion of the preliminary investigation of authorities.

"Six missiles were fired against the building in the Al-Musharrafiya quarters at the southern outskirts of the capital, where the meeting of Palestinian leaders was held; two of them did not explode," the source noted. "The weight of each missile was about 100 kg," he said. Experts arrived at a conclusion after analyzing the hit accuracy and the weight of missiles that strikes were made by military aircraft and not by drones, the source added.

"Missiles fired by a fighter jet penetrated the building roof at the time when deputy head of the Politburo of the Hamas Palestinian movement Saleh al-Arouri arrived at the headquarters," the source said. Six people were killed and eleven were wounded together with al-Arouri," he added.