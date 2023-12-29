Biden’s reelection bid worst decision he made in 2023, WaPo columnist says

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. The Washington Post columnist Mark Thiessen made a list of 10 worst decisions made by US President Joe Biden in 2023, putting his decision to run for another presidential term in 2024 at the top.

Citing opinion polls, Thiessen called Biden "the most unpopular president since the end of World War II."

"Yet Biden is running, forcing a Biden-Trump rematch that most Americans say they don’t want - and making a second Trump term more likely," he said.

Thiessen believes that Biden made wrong decisions delaying arms shipments for Ukraine and rejecting the proposed "specific timetable for Kyiv’s admission" into NATO.

"Biden’s delays have undermined Ukraine’s counteroffensive, prolonged the war and weakened support in Congress for military aid to Ukraine," he claims.

According to the columnist, Biden’s policies also made the US more dependent on Russian uranium.

Other mistakes on the list include Biden’s enabling of attack on US forces in the Middle East, the incident involving the Chinese balloon in the US airspace, and the deterioration of "the worst border crisis in US history."

The next presidential elections in the US will take place in November, 2024. On April 25, Biden announced his intention to run for another term. Trump announced his campaign in November, 2022.