15 people killed by Israeli strike at Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza

DUBAI, December 18. /TASS/. At least 15 people died in the IDF strike at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports, citing own reporters working in this area.

The camp is located in the central part of the Gaza Strip, northeast of the city of Deir al Balah. A house was destroyed by the strike.

The Israeli strike was reported by the WAFA news agency on Thursday.

On December 1, the IDF accused Hamas of violation of the ceasefire that was in effect since November 24 and announced the resumption of hostilities in Gaza. Palestinian authorities blamed the US for the resumption of the Israeli aggression.