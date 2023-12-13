North Korea to face 'hell of destruction' if it violates peace — South Korean top brass

SEOUL, December 13. /TASS/. North Korea will face catastrophic consequences if it resorts to provocations and undermines peace on the Korean Peninsula, Defense Minister Shin Won Sik said.

"North Korea has two choices: peace or destruction. If North Korea takes reckless actions that undermine peace, only the hell of destruction will await it," the Yonhap news agency quoted the minister as saying at a meeting with senior commanders of the South Korean armed forces.

Pyongyang earlier said it could "turn Seoul into a sea of fire."

On November 21, the North Korea successfully launched its first Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket. In response, the South Korea announced a partial suspension of the agreement with North Korea to reduce tensions on November 22. On November 23, the North Korean Defense Ministry announced that it would no longer abide by the entire agreement and would resume the actions prohibited by the document. The document included a series of measures to prevent unintended clashes by establishing no-fly zones, banning exercises in the buffer zone, and prohibiting the use of artillery ammunition there.