Tensions on the Korean Peninsula

North Korea to face 'hell of destruction' if it violates peace — South Korean top brass

Pyongyang earlier said it could "turn Seoul into a sea of fire"

SEOUL, December 13. /TASS/. North Korea will face catastrophic consequences if it resorts to provocations and undermines peace on the Korean Peninsula, Defense Minister Shin Won Sik said.

"North Korea has two choices: peace or destruction. If North Korea takes reckless actions that undermine peace, only the hell of destruction will await it," the Yonhap news agency quoted the minister as saying at a meeting with senior commanders of the South Korean armed forces.

Pyongyang earlier said it could "turn Seoul into a sea of fire."

On November 21, the North Korea successfully launched its first Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket. In response, the South Korea announced a partial suspension of the agreement with North Korea to reduce tensions on November 22. On November 23, the North Korean Defense Ministry announced that it would no longer abide by the entire agreement and would resume the actions prohibited by the document. The document included a series of measures to prevent unintended clashes by establishing no-fly zones, banning exercises in the buffer zone, and prohibiting the use of artillery ammunition there.

Ukraine crisis
Russian envoy sees US-made weapons seeping globally due to Ukrainian corruption
Earlier, a new package of $200 mln worth of military assistance to Ukraine was announced by US President Joe Biden
Poll indicates strong sense of patriotism among visitors to Moscow's 'Russia' exhibition
According to sociologists, nine out of ten respondents noted that they learned a lot of new things at the exhibition, especially about the country's regions
US House Speaker Johnson avoids being photographed with Zelensky — NYT
Johnson is seen with Zelensky only on the photo that was released from their private meeting, but he avoided being photographed or seen with the Ukrainian president outside of the meeting, the report said
‘Victory will be ours’ - Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said that "we need to support our guys who are defending the country"
Hezbollah, Hamas able to purchase all weapons in Ukraine with ease — top Iranian diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Hezbollah and Hamas currently "can produce the necessary weapons" on their own
UNGA voted down US’ amendment to resolution on Palestine condemning Hamas
Eighty-four countries supported the amendment condemning Hamas, sixty-two were against
Russian upgraded Ka-52M helicopters hit Ukraine’s army command center in Donetsk area
According to the ministry, Russian combat aircraft hit a Ukrainian army’s control center and armored vehicles
Canada adds another 30 individuals to sanctions lists — document
Restrictions have been imposed against persons who participated in elections on territories that were previously part of Ukraine, which joined Russia
Over 70 medical workers arrested by Israeli military in northern Gaza — TV
Doctor also said that there is no water and electricity at the hospital and medics have to use flashlights to attend to the remaining patients, with women, children and elderly people among them
Press review: Biden in desperate dash for more Kiev cash and no Moscow thaw in Tusk return
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 12th
Russia takes in German, Baltic nationals persecuted for supporting special op
In the first nine months of this year, 111 citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany applied for temporary shelter in Russia
Russian forces repel five Ukraine’s attacks in Krasny Liman area
Ukraine’s losses amounted up to 185 soldiers and three cars
Medvedev sees 'bloody show' in Ukraine continuing amid Kiev's new demands for aid
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman illustrated his idea with a picture showing Ukrainian and US presidents Vladimir Zelensky and Joe Biden
Russian expelled from Poland for alleged spy activity — media
It is noted that the Russian lived in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz
Russia hits back: Romania’s diplomatic downsizing kills consulate deal — MFA
The Russian government previously accepted the Russian Foreign Ministry's proposal to cancel the deal to open a Romanian consulate general in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine suffers up to 200 casualties as Russian forces repel 18 attacks near Donetsk
In Russian counter-battery fire, two 122mm D-30 howitzers were destroyed, Astafyev specified. Also, Russian air defense forces downed four Ukrainian drones near Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Zelensky attempts to allay US senators' fears on corruption, asks for more aid
President of Ukraine tried to convince the senators that the US funds would not be embezzled, says senator Mike Rounds
IMF watching for risks of potential seizure of Russian frozen assets
The IMF "is mindful of the risks to the international monetary system of any of such initiatives," the IMF Mission Chief for Ukraine, Gavin Gray, added
Russia's constitutional foundations to remain intact, senate speaker says
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that the Federation Council was a particularly important government body for the federal system as it represented the country’s regions
Kiev taking battlefield woes out on civilians — Russian diplomat
"The Kiev authorities are now graduating to carrying out acts of terrorism against public figures in a bid to influence Russia’s public opinion," Rodion Miroshnik pointed out
Lots of fragments fall down in Kiev after air defense systems operation — authorities
Apart from that, according to the TSN television channel, residents of several districts reported problems with water supplies
Ukrainian president’s US visit aimed at ensuring more aid, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, Vladimir Zelensky will in fact try "to persuade the White House to take better care of Ukraine than of the American people"
Around 8,000 people reported missing in Gaza Strip following Israel’s strikes
Gaza’s civil defense service also said that it is receiving a lot of requests for help "due to infections at schools, which are accommodating lost of refugees"
US’ new package of aid to Ukraine may be one of last — US Department of State
"Unless Congress take action to pass additional aid, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we will be able to provide Ukraine," Antony Blinken said in a press statement
Russia disappointed as Austria, Switzerland forsake neutrality — MFA
Maria Zakharova said neutral nations had a great opportunity to act as mediators in conflict resolution, assist with peacemaking and confidence-building, with the consent of the conflicting sides
UNGA passes resolution on Palestine demanding immediate ceasefire
As many as 153 member nations, including Russia and China voted in favor of the resolution, while ten countries were against
Turkey reiterates S-400's defensive role
Turkey purchased four divisions of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia for $2.5 billion
Venezuela aims for peaceful settlement of territorial dispute with Guyana — Maduro
The Venezuelan leader underscored that Caracas "will seek and guide a peaceful diplomatic solution to the conflict that arose due to the illegal decisions of the Guyanese government and Exxon Mobil"
Russia expects all CIS leaders at St. Petersburg summit — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin noted that "invitations are traditionally sent to all the leaders of CIS states"
Russia has advantage on nuclear energy in space — Roscosmos CEO
"One of the real breakthrough projects for us is creating a nuclear-fueled transport-energy module," Yury Borisov said
Political infighting erupts in Cape Verde following Zelensky's unsanctioned visit
Cape Verdean President Jose Maria Neves considered the meeting, which took place without his knowledge, a sign of a "power struggle" in the country and criticized the government for "institutional disloyalty" in foreign policy issues
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Ukrainian security official admits failure of Kiev’s counteroffensive hopes
Alexey Danilov added that the situation on the frontline is very difficult
SBU planning to poison Russian soldiers with cyanide-like agent — Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Kirillov noted that, due to the failure of the so-called counteroffensive, the Ukrainian armed forces were expected to move to non-standard means of warfare
US standing in way of peacekeeping efforts in Gaza like blind wall — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya recalled that as far back as October 16 Russia had offered the first UN Security Council draft resolution with a provision on an immediate ceasefire in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but it wasn’t supported by Western delegations
Biden says US wants Ukraine to win current conflict
"As I’ve said before a win means Ukraine is a sovereign independent nation that can afford to defend itself today and deter further aggression. That’s our objective," he said
Read more
Russia’s future depends on soldiers involved in special military operation — Putin
Russian President added that this is an obvious fact
Russian forces destroy key Ukrainian positions near Donetsk, DPR official says
Yan Gagin added that several dozen Ukrainian troops were killed and others had to retreat
Poland’s Sejm passes vote of confidence to Donald Tusk’s government
According to the newspaper, as many as 248 lawmakers supported the vote of confidence, while 201 voted against
Russian diplomat, Iranian ambassador discuss free trade treaty between EAEU, Iran
Alexander Pankin and Kazem Jalali also discussed "issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation within a number of leading global and regional economic associations"
US rapidly coming to end of its ability to continue helping Ukraine — Biden
The United States "will continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can," Biden pledged
US campaign in support of Gershkovich discredits him — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Evan Gershkovich was caught red-handed and the relevant materials have been brought and shown to everyone, including the US side
Ten shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR during day
Seven residential houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said, adding that Ukrainian troops fired 34 artillery rounds
Ukraine’s NATO membership bid to be considered after it wins conflict — Biden
"As we said in Vilnius, Ukraine will become a member of NATO when all allies agree and conditions are met. Right now we need to make sure that they win the war," he noted
Platoon formed from ex-Wagner PMC fighters carries out first assault near Artyomovsk
According to the platoon commander, the positions taken will help develop further progress in this sector of the line of contact
Israel hits positions of Syrian army, Hezbollah targets in Lebanon — IDF
"A short while ago, in response to the launches toward Israel earlier today, IDF aircraft and tanks struck a number of military posts and military infrastructure belonging to the Syrian Army in Syrian territory," it said
US House to vote on Biden impeachment inquiry on December 13
The resolution introduced by Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong would instruct three House committees to authorize a probe into the incumbent US leader’s business dealings
Ivanovo paratroopers capture Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk
"In the course of the active defense northwestward of Artemovsk, assault units of Ivanovo paratroopers are successfully accomplishing missions of destroying Ukrainian units and capturing their positions," the Russian Defense Ministry said
US Department of Energy's Brent price outlook down by over $10 to $82.57 per barrel
The WTI oil price is projected at $77.63 per barrel in 2023
Russia designs underwater strike drone with 5-kg payload
According to the source, the trials are scheduled for February
COP28 chief says final document will consider all sides’ interests
He said that a balanced result was being searched for that takes into account various positions
Ukraine proposes to establish European defense center
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky believes it is important to develop joint production for artillery ammunition, air defense systems, artillery and missile systems
Western puppet masters to eventually kick Kiev regime to curb — Russian intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin also emphasized that Russians and Ukrainians are two parts of a single nation composed of three peoples, which also include Belarusians
Russian peacekeeper dies in road accident in Nagorno-Karabakh — Defense Ministry
The two injured peacekeepers were provided with necessary medical aid with involvement of the Azerbaijani side
First batch of AK-203 rifles undergoes tests in India
In January, Rosoboronexport said IRRPL in Korwa began the production of AK-203
Snowdrifts in Moscow to reach 50 cm by weekend
According to Vilfand, reports that it will be the "snowfall of the century" are an exaggeration. "There have already been many of these this century," he noted
Israeli army recovers bodies of two hostages abducted on October 7
According to the IDF press service, the bodies were identified in a procedure carried out by forensic experts, military rabbis and police
Russia’s UN mission sees less Ukrainian support for Kiev regime
According to Dmitry Polyansky, Ukrainians "came to realize that Zelensky is leading the country into the abyss"
Russian miners to gain right to sell cryptocurrency as exports
Earlier, the Central Bank of Russia and the Finance Ministry aligned positions on the issue of cryptocurrencies
Kremlin asserts Biden-Zelensky meeting won't affect military operation
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Kremlin would keep a close eye on the upcoming meeting between the US and Ukrainian leaders
Biden approves new package of military aid for Ukraine worth $200 mln — White House
US President said that the US Congress should negotiate the provision of additional funding for support for Kiev
Ukraine was ready to sign peace deal with Russia but gave up under US pressure — Patrushev
The first Russian-Ukrainian negotiations after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but the talks yielded no tangible results
Russian diplomat describes Zelenshy’s visit to US as empty
"Zelensky’s trip turned to be completely lacking of substance. An empty attempt to show that Ukraine is more important than U.S. security proved to be a failure. Everyone is tired of the Kievan beggarman," Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said
Russian Su-35 fighter destroys Ukrainian radar station near Kupyansk
Reconnaissance confirmed, too, that the target had been destroyed
UN dysfunction: Medvedev sees organization in disarray
There are states that actually try to dictate their will and impose some ideas of their own atop the international law system, some of which have no legal dimension at all, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Putin sees development of Arctic as an undeniable priority for Russia
The Russian leader stressed that the Arctic zone was a region with enormous economic opportunities
Lux Express to launch bus service from St. Petersburg to Helsinki on December 13
From December 14 to January 14, six out of eight checkpoints on the Finnish-Russian border will be closed, cargo traffic through Vainikkala station will continue, the statement says
US gives 'full backing' to Israel's operation in Gaza — PM
Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that "there is disagreement about 'the day after Hamas'"
Russian producers bring buckwheat, curd snacks to Food Africa exhibition
The companies have 170 planned meetings with potential partners, a representative from the Russian Export Center says
Israel’s losses in Gaza Strip exceed 110 — IDF
Three Israeli soldiers were badly wounded
Israel starts to flood tunnels in Gaza - WSJ
The operation may take weeks, the report says
Washington expands sanctions list for Russia — US Treasury
In particular, the sanctions list included Expobank, which is among the top 40 largest banks in Russia
West overlooks crimes by Zelensky’s gangland regime — European Parliament member
Thierry Mariani said Zelensky "behaves like a mafioso, ready to eliminate those whom he considers a threat to his own power"
Erdogan sees Netanyahu balancing on brink of collapse
The Turkish leader described the ruling coalition in Israel as unhealthy
US blacklists Russian gold producer Highland Gold, its owner Vladislav Sviblov
Vysochaishy gold mining company, Chukotka Mining and Geological Company and Kamchatka Gold company have also been blacklisted
New US sanctions to suppress cooperation between Russia, North Korea — Department of State
The Department of State has added to the sanctions list several shipping companies and related vessels that were involved in the transfer of ammunition between the DPRK and the Russian Federation
Israeli forces destroy two UN agency schools in Gaza Strip — Hamas
"The Israeli military had violently expelled the refugee families who were sheltering there from the premises of the primary and secondary school in Beit Hanoun camp and then destroyed the buildings," the movement said in a statement
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
"A pair of the coalition’s F-15 and a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day," Vadim Kulit said
Ka-52 helicopters of Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroy seven Ukrainian strongholds
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the combat mission, the Russian pilots, flying their helicopters at extremely low altitudes, fired 80-mm unguided aircraft missiles at targets identified by the battlegroup’s aircraft gunners directly along the line of engagement
Washington torpedoed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says former US diplomat
"We must be working for peace and not trying to undo it," Ann Wright said
US may lose control of world finance due to conflict in Ukraine — French expert
Emmanuel Todd is certain that the United States is in a phase of long-term decline and, against the backdrop of its waning influence in the world, it has decided to press for greater influence in its "original protectorates," acquired after World War II
Russian diplomat dismisses idea of talks with Ukraine on Kiev’s terms as nonsense
Maria Zakharova was asked to comment on remarks by US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, who said the US wants make sure that Russia agrees to hold talks with Ukraine on terms that are acceptable to Kiev
Lipetsk-based automaker Motorinvest added to US sanctions list
In addition to direct production, Motorinvest imports and sells cars from the Chinese brand Dongfeng, as well as hybrid and electric cars from the Chinese brand Voyah
Finland plans to open three crossings on border with Russia — paper
The media reports that Prime Minister Petteri Orpo is expected to announce the government's decision on Tuesday
Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life in prison for shooting refugees in DPR
According to the investigation, the crime was committed in March 2022 on Karpinskogo street in Mariupol
Ukraine hopes will not be left without US’ assistance — Zelensky
The Ukrainian leader also said that he rules out any territorial concessions to settle the conflict
Russian ambassador says Tusk indicated Poland won’t change approach to ties with Russia
Donald Tusk told the lower house of the country’s parliament that Poland would make every effort to rally the collective West and unconditionally support Ukraine
Russian diplomat blames US for continuing killings in Gaza
"Other members of the Security Council and members of the United Nations in general should not share this blame," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya added
US blacklists Russian Expobank
The bank’s press service said that the US sanctions would not affect its operations as the credit organization was ready for such a situation
Biden, Zelensky discuss defense cooperation — White House
According to the White House, the two presidents discussed Ukraine’s plans for the coming year
US urges Ukraine to mount mobilization
As Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin noted, the goal is "to replenish huge losses sustained by the Ukrainian armed forces during the failed counteroffensive"
Russia’s Gold Apple retailer to open up to five stores in Russia, Middle East in 2024
Two stores are to open abroad, head of retail space lease department at CORE.XP Nadezhda Tsvetkova says
French writer Frederic Beigbeder released from custody
The writer denied all allegations during the questioning that lasted for several hours
Ukraine moves troops away from Artyomovsk to near Donetsk, DPR reports
According to Yan Gagin, it was due to heavy Ukrainian losses in the Donetsk direction
Nothing new from Zelensky as he meets with US lawmakers — senator
Senator Eric Schmitt complained that US President Joe Biden has not yet answered the question from legislators about the protection of the country’s own border
Zero change seen from Zelensky's potential replacement by army chief — diplomat
"It is virtually impossible to name even one independent player from among this crew," Maria Zakharova said
US blacklists around 240 entities, particularly from Russia, China, UAE, Turkey
Restrictions target entities including those complicit in supporting Russia’s defense industry, "engaged in sanctions evasion in numerous third countries," and "responsible for bolstering Russia’s future energy production and export capacity"
Russia, Ukraine sought to agree on Crimea at Istanbul talks, Lukashenko says
On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin said Russia and Ukraine initialed an agreement in Istanbul, which he described as "not bad"
Russian warplanes hit Ukrainian stronghold in Krasny Liman area
According to the combat controller, all targets were hit successfully. The flight was conducted in a routine regime
Russia hopes UNSC will finally demand ceasefire in Gaza — Russian envoy
"We hope that after the General Assembly, the UN Security Council will finally fulfil its obligations," Vasily Nebenzya said
