Russian expelled from Poland for alleged spy activity — media

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Poland has expelled a Russian citizen for alleged "cooperation with Russian services," the Polskie Radio station reported citing the country's Internal Security Agency (the Polish security service).

"A Russian citizen suspected of cooperation with Russian intelligence services was expelled from Poland," the message says.

It is noted that the Russian lived in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz. "Two more foreigners were also identified in the vicinity of Bydgoszcz in 2023. They could conduct espionage activities in favor of Russia and Belarus," the radio quoted excerpts from a press release by the Polish Internal Security Agency.