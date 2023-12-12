Palestine, Russia agree to reschedule Abbas' visit to Moscow — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Palestine and Russia have agreed to set new dates for the visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Moscow, the state’s ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told reporters.

Abbas had planned to visit Russia in the fall, but the visit was eventually postponed indefinitely. On November 27, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Abbas's visit had not yet been arranged and that there was no approximate date for his arrival in Russia, but that "contacts are continuing."

"Mahmoud Abbas is always happy to visit Moscow. But because of the situation, we have agreed - the Russian and Palestinian sides - to set new dates for this visit," Nofal said.