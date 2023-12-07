Early presidential elections to take place in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024

BAKU, December 7. /TASS/. Early presidential elections will take place in Azerbaijan on February 7 of the next year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

"To set the date of early elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for February 7, 2024," the document published on the website of the head of state says.

The next presidential elections were to be held in October 2025. The reasons for postponing the polls have not been disclosed. According to the Azerbaijani legislation, the President of the Republic is elected for a term of 7 years. The last presidential elections in Azerbaijan took place in April 2018.