Top Iranian diplomat on his way to Moscow to meet with Caspian states’ counterparts

DUBAI, December 4. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has left for Moscow to take part in a meeting of top diplomats from the Caspian littoral states, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

"Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has taken off from Tehran for Moscow to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers from Caspian littoral states," it said, adding that his program also includes "a bilateral meeting with the Russian foreign minister."

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on November 29 that the Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh, Russian, and Turkmen foreign ministers would meet in Moscow on December 5. The top Russian diplomat is also expected to hold a number of bilateral talks.