IDF storms Palestinian towns in West Bank — TV

DUBAI, December 4. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is storming towns in the West Bank, Al Jazeera reports.

According to its information, the IDF is engaged in active combat in the West Bank. Troops are storming Jenin, Qalqilya, Hebron as well as the village of Jifna north of Ramallah and the Jalazone refugee camp.

Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel reports clashes between the IDF and the Palestinian resistance in Qalqilya.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.