BRATISLAVA, November 30. /TASS/. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico is scheduled to meet with Russian Ambassador to Bratislava Igor Bratchikov on Thursday, November 30.

"Tomorrow I am holding two meetings with [representatives] of two different worlds. I am meeting with the US and Russian ambassadors [to Slovakia], having respect for each of them. I do not see [the world] in black and white and I reject the policy of only one correct political opinion," the prime minister said on Wednesday in a video posted on his Facebook page (the social media owned by US corporation Meta that is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia).

The Russian embassy confirmed that the ambassador is scheduled to meet with the Slovak prime minister on Thursday.