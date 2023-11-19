Russia holding out, showing good results on front line — Le Monde

PARIS, November 19. /TASS/. Moscow is holding out and showing good results on the front line, Le Monde opined.

"The Kremlin has enjoyed a string of good news, on both the Ukrainian front and at home," the French daily wrote, adding that that was the almost unanimous analysis of observers. "Russia is holding out," as it "has absorbed all the shocks <…>, including those that had not been anticipated," Le Monde maintained.

This assessment is in striking contrast with the "apocalyptic tone emanating from certain commentators during the first part of the year," the newspaper underlined.

"Regarding economics, the catastrophe expected by Western experts, did not materialize," Le Monde said. Russia "was able to adapt its logistics and production networks to withstand Western sanctions, thanks to support from other countries," the newspaper added.

According to Le Monde, socially and politically, "the situation appears stable" in Russia. As regards the diplomatic front, the country "has denied the isolation in which the West had hoped to confine it," the French newspaper concluded.