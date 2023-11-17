Gaza conflict sides agree to three-day ceasefire — report

CAIRO, November 17. /TASS/. The Hamas movement and the Israeli authorities agreed to impose a three-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, according to Al Arabiya.

"The agreement, reached by the conflicting sides, includes a three-day ceasefire in Gaza," the report says. Al Arabiya also notes that the Israeli side approved of delivery of a "limited amount of fuel under the UN supervision" to the Palestinian enclave.

Previously, the TV channel reported that Hamas and Israel reached an agreement on exchange of 50 women, held as hostages in Gaza, for 50 Palestinian women and teenagers held in Israeli prisons.

The report does not specify when the agreements enter into effect.

The situation in the Middle East has escalated abruptly after an armed infiltration of HAMAS militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The HAMAS movement considers this attack a response to the actions of Israeli authorities towards the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel announced a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip and started carrying out strikes on the enclave and certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.