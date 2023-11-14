Yellen states progress in digital assets regulation after APEC meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, November 14. /TASS/. The APEC Financial Ministers Meeting made it possible to secure progress in a number of key areas of forum activities, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said at the press conference after the meeting.

"Today’s Finance Ministers’ Meeting allowed us to cement progress on key priorities: from monitoring macroeconomic and financial developments in the region and globally, to advancing our approaches to regulation of digital assets, sustainable finance, and inclusive growth-oriented policies consistent with what I’ve called modern supply-side economics," she said.