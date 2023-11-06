Rafah crossing open for passage of foreigners whose names are on latest list – authorities

CAIRO, November 6. /TASS/. The Rafah border crossing on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip is open for the passage of foreign and Egyptian nationals whose names are on the latest lists, the enclave’s border crossing administration said on Monday.

The Al Arabiya television channel said citing a source that later in the day Egypt plans to receive 30 wounded people from the Gaza Strip vi the Rafah crossing.

According to the Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya television channel, 50 trucks with humanitarian aid entered the Gaz Strip via this crossing on Monday.

On November 4, Egypt suspended the evacuation of foreign citizens from the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing after Israel refused to let wounded Palestinians leave the enclave. The Palestinian health ministry said that Israel is hampering the transportation of patients from northern areas to the enclave’s south to be further evacuated to Egypt via Rafah. Hamas, in turn, said that it had agreed on the evacuation of the wounded in exchange for the evacuation of foreigners from the Gaza Strip, but Israel had violated the deal.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory, killing many Israelis living in the settlements near the border and abducting more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria.