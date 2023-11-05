Death toll over 50 in Israel’s strike against refugee camp in Gaza — news agency

CAIRO, November 5 /TASS/. At least fifty-one individuals were killed as a result of an Israeli air strike against the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The Israeli Air Force attacked a residential building in the refugee camp on Saturday evening, Wafa informed. Women and children make up the majority of victims, the news agency noted. Information was also received about dozens of victims, with many of them still under rubble.

Strikes were also delivered against residential quarters in the north and the west of the Palestinian enclave, apart from the Al-Maghazi camp.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria.