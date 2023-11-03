Hezbollah leader says his party is not afraid of US threats

BEIRUT, November 3. /TASS/. The leader of the Lebanese Shiite party Hezbollah, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, has said that the organization he leads is considering all options in light of the worsening situation in the Middle East.

"All options are on the table and we can use them at any time. We must all be ready for all possibilities and options," Nasrallah said in a televised address to a mass rally in Beirut in support of Islamic resistance fighters who are confronting Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. His speech was broadcast by Al Mayadeen TV.

"We have received messages that the US will bomb Iran, if we continue our operations in the south (Hezbollah's operations against Israel - TASS). These threats will not scare us. We are telling you that we are ready for your fleets that you are threatening us with," Nasrullah said. "I say to the Americans: those who defeated you in the early 1980s are still alive.".