IDF reports ‘high level of readiness' on Lebanon border

TEL AVIV, November 3. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) remains "at a high level of readiness" on the border with Lebanon and will respond to any incident, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a briefing.

"We are at a high level of readiness, both defensive and offensive, with a high level of vigilance to react to any events that happen on the northern border today and in the coming days," Hagari said.

"Yesterday (November 2 - TASS), we carried out extensive strikes and hit a number of Hezbollah terrorist cells, in response to wide-ranging fire shot by the Hezbollah organization towards Kiryat Shmona and Safed, as a result of which civilians were injured. We will continue to respond firmly against any harm to the citizens of the State of Israel," he added.