Hezbollah not involved in planning October 7 attack on Israel — party leader

BEIRUT, November 3. /TASS/. Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7 in Israel was carried out by Palestinian militants, with all planning done by the leaders of the resistance movement in the Gaza Strip, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Shiite party Hezbollah, has said.

He made a televised address to participants in a mass rally in Beirut in support of Islamic resistance fighters who are confronting Israeli troops in southern Lebanon.

"Hezbollah fighters were not involved in planning or carrying out the October 7 operation in Israel," he stressed. "This attack showed Israel's weakness. It is no coincidence that the United States has hurried to provide support and send its troops."