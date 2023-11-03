Israel actively procures weapons for fighting on several frontlines — portal

TEL AVIV, November 3. /TASS/. Israel is actively purchasing bombs, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other weapons to get ready for combat operations on several fronts at once, the Ynet portal reports.

The reason is Yemen’s Houthis launch drones, ballistic and cruise missiles into Israeli territory, it explains.

According to the portal’s data, about $1.5 billion has already been spent on the purchase of weapons produced both by Israel’s own defense-industrial complex and foreign countries. Some of the delivered samples are already being used on the battlefield, as well as for rear defense. The Israel Defense Ministry's Weapons Development and Technology Infrastructure Administration has invested more than $750 million in measures to strengthen defense capabilities. A total of 651 industrial facilities have been converted to military use, Ynet says. In addition, thousands of trucks and cars were requisitioned for military use, the portal notes.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the radical Palestinian group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel has declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and carried out air strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as some areas of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also underway in the West Bank.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said on October 27 that the Jewish state was expanding its ground military operation in Gaza.

Yahya Saria, a spokesman for Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, said on Thursday that the Houthis had dealt another drone strike against Israel. He claimed that the UAVs used for the attack reached their targets. The statement also indicated that the Houthis would continue to attack Israeli territory until the end of hostilities in Gaza.