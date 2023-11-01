Restoring security in Europe requires global approach — expert

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. Restoring security in Europe will require a new global approach to peace, security and rebuilding consensus around the core principles of the UN Charter, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh Bernardo Mariani stated on the sidelines of the 10th Xiangshan Security Forum held on October 29-31 in Beijing.

"We are facing a complex task to restore security in Europe. I believe a new European security architecture is closely linked to a global approach to peace and security, which will require rebuilding consensus around the basic principles of international law <...> First of all, a return to the fundamentals of international law requires restoring credibility of key principles of the UN Charter," said Mariani in an interview with reporters.

The expert also noted that it would be expedient to build a new security architecture in Europe that includes Russia, since excluding the country from this system would mean a full return to the Cold War.

Bernardo Mariani expressed confidence that a fair and stable peace in Ukraine, in the scale of the current crisis, will only be possible through a geopolitical agreement. "A stable peace in Ukraine will require a geopolitical solution, since the conflict has already become geopolitical," he said. It means that not only the direct combatants like Russia and Ukraine have to take part in its resolution, but also relevant third parties "have to work together to find a compromise, despite their disagreements with each other."