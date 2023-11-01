First cars carrying wounded Gaza civilians enter Egypt — TV

CAIRO, November 1. /TASS/. The first ambulances carrying wounded Gaza residents have arrived at the Rafah checkpoint and crossed the border with Egypt, the Al-Qahera al-Ihbariya TV channel reported.

According to the channel, several cars with seriously wounded Palestinians passed the last formal procedures at the Rafah checkpoint and entered Egyptian territory.

Earlier, it was reported that dozens of ambulances entered the Gaza Strip from Egyptian territory through the Rafah checkpoint in order to transfer the first group of wounded and seriously ill Palestinians from the enclave to Egyptian territory. More than 80 wounded people will be transferred from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah checkpoint on November 1, according to a spokesman for the Palestinian side of the crossing. This group of Gazans will be the first to enter Egyptian territory since the escalation of tensions around the Palestinian enclave.

At the Rafah checkpoint, medical teams are currently screening Palestinians arriving from Gaza to determine which hospital to send patients to on a case-by-case basis.

The wounded arriving from Gaza will be taken to a specially prepared hospital in Sheikh Zuweid, about 15 km from Rafah city, and to a hospital in Al-Arish, the administrative center of the North Sinai Governorate. Depending on the severity of their injuries, Gaza residents may be transferred to hospitals in the city of Ismailia or Cairo.