Lukashenko calls to hold talks 'on land and peace' in Ukraine

MINSK, October 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called to immediately stop the hostilities in Ukraine and to hold negotiations "about land and about peace."

"I believe that there are enough smart people in Ukraine. It is necessary to sit down at a negotiation table and negotiate. As I said once: no preconditions are necessary. The most important thing is to give a stop command. To say: let’s stop at midnight, no forces shall move, no one shall shoot, no one shall pull reserves, no communications to be restored. We stop and we negotiate. About land and about peace," Lukashenko said during his trip to the Minsk Region.

The president noted that the need for prompt beginning of negotiations is also indicated by Washington’s hints for Ukraine that the US aid for Kiev is "not limitless."

Lukashenko believes that Kiev may find itself in a situation when Ukraine will no longer be able to use the provided weapons because of the absence of human resources.

"People are fleeing Ukraine, no one wants to fight. They will have weapons but will have no people," he said.