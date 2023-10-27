South Korea, US to hold drills involving 130 airplanes

SEOUL, October 27. /TASS/. South Korea and the United States will begin a large-scale air force exercise Vigilant Defense 24 on October 30 involving about 130 aircraft, including stealth fighters, the Yonhap news agency reports with reference to the South Korean Air Force.

The exercise will last five days (until November 3). It will mobilize South Korean F-35A fighters, E-737 airborne early warning and control aircraft, KC-330 tanker transport aircraft, as well as US F-35A and F-35B fighters and other warplanes. The report notes that F-35A fighters from the mainland and FA-18, F-35B and other aircraft based in Japan will take part. According to Yonhap, an Australian KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft will also join the exercise.

The US 7th Air Force, under the US Forces Korea, emphasized the "defensive" nature of the exercise, noting that it is not meant to be "provocative" to any particular country, the report reads.

"Combined flying training events like Vigilant Defense 24 are entirely defensive in nature, are not related to any current real-world threats or situations and are not intended to be threatening or provocative toward any other country," it said.

The DPRK considers the joint exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States a "rehearsal for war" against it. Pyongyang responded to Vigilant Storm with 23 missile launches last year.