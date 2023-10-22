US set to deploy in Middle East THAAD battery, additional Patriot air defense systems

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered to deploy THAAD (anti-ballistic missile defense systems) battery and additional Patriot air defense systems in the Middle East, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

"Following detailed discussions with [US] President [Joe] Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region the statement quoted Austin as saying.

"First, I redirected the movement of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Central Command area of responsibility," Austin stated.

"I have also activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery as well as additional Patriot battalions to locations throughout the region to increase force protection for US forces," he added.