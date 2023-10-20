Hamas says it works with mediators over Gaza hostages

CAIRO, October 20. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas has claimed that its representatives are working with mediators on the issue of civilians taken hostage by radicals in Israel and moved to the Gaza Strip, the Al-Hadath television channel said.

"We (Hamas supporters - TASS) are working with mediators to seal the issue of civilian hostages [in Gaza]," a Hamas representative said, adding that the issue would be resolved "as soon as it will be possible to create suitable security conditions.".

The Hamas representative did not mention the countries or organizations represented by the mediators with whom they are in contact over hostages.

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said earlier that 203 hostages were confirmed to be held in the Gaza Strip, but the figure was not final. In the meantime, Hisham Qasem, head of Hamas’ Media Division Abroad, said that it was a chance for the movement to seek the release of Palestinians from Israeli prisons.