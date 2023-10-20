HAMAS claims it controls situation in Gaza, ready for protracted war with Israel

CAIRO, October 20. /TASS/. The militant wing of HAMAS, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, claimed having control over the situation in the Gaza Strip, adding that it is ready for lengthy warfare with Israel.

"We assure our people that the resistance forces are still in control on the battlefield and know where to strike," the group said on its Telegram channel. "We are ready for a lengthy battle."

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades believe that the situation in Israel is "the worst over the past 75 years," and even the US support will not help it.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7. Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.