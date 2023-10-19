Military wing of Hamas fires 30 rockets at settlements in northern Israel

BEIRUT, October 19. /TASS/. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said it had fired 30 rockets from southern Lebanon toward Israel.

"A rocket salvo was fired at the settlements of Nahariya and Shlomi in the north of occupied Palestine," the group said on Telegram.

There were no statements from the Israeli command about the Palestinian attack. However, according to the Israel Defense Forces, air-raid sirens sounded several times in the settlements of Betzet, Hanita and Shlomi, located near the border with Lebanon.

Al Jadeed television reported that not all of the rockets that were fired by the Hamas' military wing flew over the border, and some of them fell on the Ras al-Naqoura promontory, where the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon is located.

Earlier, fighters from the Shiite militia Hezbollah attacked Israeli military posts in Menara and Raheb, targeting them with guided missiles. The barracks in Zarit and Shumir came under shelling, which damaged a command and observation post and disabled some technical equipment.