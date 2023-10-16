China ready to defend justice in world jointly with Russia — Chinese top diplomat

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. The authorities of China are ready to stand together with Russia upholding justice in the international arena and jointly defending the UN Charter and its principles, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

"China is ready to defend the UN Charter and its principles together with Russia, and to advocate for justice in the international arena," China’s top diplomat said at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Chinese top diplomat reiterated that China and Russia are coordinating strategic efforts within the framework of the United Nations, as well as within the framework of other important multilateral formats, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS (comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Wang Yi pointed out the importance of carrying joint efforts aimed at strengthening solidarity among the SCO member states.