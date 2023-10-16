China invites Russia to continue participating in One Belt One Road initiative — minister

BEIJING, October 16. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities invite Russia to continue implementing joint projects in accordance with the One Belt One Road initiative, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We welcome Russia’s further participation [in the One Belt One Road initiative’s projects]," he was quoted as saying by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The Chinese side appreciates the support being provided by Russian President Vladimir Putin to cooperation in this area, top Chinese diplomat noted.

Beijing is ready to join hands with Moscow for the sake of joint development, the minister said, adding that thanks to this initiative China intends to expand the range of international cooperation based on mutual understanding.

The international One Belt One Road forum will take place in Beijing on October 17-18. Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his intention to participate in the event.

The One Belt One Road initiative is a concept proposed in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping to boost international multilateral trade and investment projects in coordination with interested countries and the use of Chinese and foreign capital. More than 150 states and more than 30 international organizations have already joined it.