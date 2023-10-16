Trump calls Biden’s latest interview with CBS `a joke’

NEW YORK, October 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s interview with CBS, that was aired on Sunday, should be considered a joke and a campaign contribution to Democrats, former US President Donald Trump said.

"They just interviewed Crooked Joe Biden, and led him along like a lost child. Each question contained the answer, and was so weakly and apologetically asked that it was a joke which should be considered a campaign contribution to the Democrat Party <...>," Trump wrote on Truth Social, commenting on the interview in which Biden was asked questions about Ukraine and the latest escalation between Israel and Palestine. "They are protecting Biden even though he is the most corrupt and incompetent President in the history of the United States," Trump lamented.