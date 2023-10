TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. The Israeli military conducted another strike on the infrastructure of the Lebanon-based militant Shia Islamic group Hezbollah ("Party of God" in Arabic — TASS), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon in response to the shooting yesterday (Sunday) toward Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statemen on its Telegram channel.