Over 1,800 Palestinians killed, 6,700 wounded in Gaza — health ministry

CAIRO, October 13. /TASS/. Over 1,845 Palestinians have been killed and 6,700 more wounded in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"[As a result of] the ongoing Israeli aggression, more than 1,845 have been killed, 6,700 wounded, 450,000 displaced," the ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page (the social media owned by US corporation Meta that is outlawed as an extremist organization in Russia).

It was previously reported that the death toll was 1,799, and over 6.3 thousand people were injured.