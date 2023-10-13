Ukraine has prototypes of missiles with range of up to 1,000 km — president’s office

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The Kiev government has at its disposal prototypes of a missile with a range of up to 1,000 km, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mikhail Podolyak has said.

"Along with drone production, we need missile production as well. And we have already tested prototypes with a range of 750-1,000 kilometers," the official said in an interview to Ukraine’s Channel 24.

By producing missiles and drones, the Ukrainian presidential administration hopes to reach parity with Russia in terms of armaments. To that end, Ukraine needs to scale up production and attract Western investment, the Kiev government believes.

"Ukraine is unable to produce a thousand or two thousand missiles in six months. But the production exists, and we are investing in it," he said. "The government is working on that."

On August 31, Zelensky said Ukraine engaged a long-range weapon of its own design to hit a target at a distance of 700 km. He gave no details about the type of weapon and what target was hit. On the following day, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov said the missile was designed in preparations for a war with Russia. Ukraine has been designing long-range missiles with a range of 1000 km since March 2020 on Zelensky’s orders, he added.