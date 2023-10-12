{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Georgian president’s impeachment ruled out due to lack of support — ruling party head

The leader of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, Irakli Kobakhidze, said that the impeachment vote will take place "probably next week"

TBILISI, October 13. /TASS/. Impeaching Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, accused of violating her country’s constitution by visiting European Union countries without the government’s authorization, is practically impossible because the ruling party is unlikely to secure the required minimum of 100 votes, the party’s leader said.

The leader of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, Irakli Kobakhidze, told the country’s Imedi television that the impeachment vote will be held "probably next week."

"We’ll see how the procedure goes. As you know, Salome Zourabishvili violated the constitution <…>, [but] securing 100 votes during the impeachment procedure next week is practically ruled out," he said.

On September 1, the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party announced it was launching the impeachment process following the president’s trip to Europe to meet with EU leaders, despite the government’s ban. In doing this, Zurabishvili violated the country’s constitution, which bars the president from representing the country abroad without the cabinet’s consent.

The signatures of at least one third of lawmakers, or 50 out of 150, are needed to apply to the Constitutional Court. In case it improves the impeachment move, the issue will be put to a vote. The president will be impeached if two thirds of lawmakers, or 100 out of 150, support the motion. The parliamentary majority has 84 votes and four lawmakers with the European Socialists party have also said they would vote to impeach.

Tags
Georgia
Serbian leader announces upcoming talks with Chinese president, expects to meet with Putin
Aleksandar Vucic said that so far, no agreement has been reached about a meeting with Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russia always supported establishment of Palestinian state — Putin
The Russian leader noted that the Palestinian-Israeli issue has been accompanied and aggravated by "mediation activities" of a number of countries in recent years
Read more
Kyrgyz president signs law ratifying treaty with Russia on joint air defense system
According to the statement, the ratification of the agreement reaffirms the commitment of Kyrgyzstan "to strengthen strategic relations with Russia and contributes to the development of continued cooperation in the field of defense and security between the two countries"
Read more
Fuel shortage in EU is linked to Russian oil price ceiling — Novak
According to the deputy prime minister, sales of Russian oil to friendly countries continue, it is being sold above the ceiling
Read more
Europe partly responsible for Hamas attack on Israel — Kissinger
The former US secretary of state added that the Middle East conflict is fraught with "the danger of escalating and bringing in other Arab countries under the pressure of their public opinion"
Read more
Construction of Russian nuclear power plant in Egypt ahead of schedule — Putin
The Russian leader noted that construction of Egypt's El-Dabaa NPP was Russia's primary endeavor on the African continent
Read more
Russia’s national football team defeats Cameroon 1-0 in friendly match in Moscow
The only goal in the match was scored on the 40th minute by Russian striker Fyodor Chalov, who also plays as a forward for Russia’s CSKA Moscow football club
Read more
Serbian leader announces upcoming talks with Chinese president, expects to meet with Putin
Aleksandar Vucic said that so far, no agreement has been reached about a meeting with Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russia and Republic of Srpska discuss long-term gas contract and boosting gas supplies
Alexander Novak said that gas supplies from Russia to the Republic of Srpska could further increase to 1-1.5 bln cubic meters per year
Read more
Russia’s defense chief inspects production, repair of cargo aircraft in Ulyanovsk
According to the Defense Ministry, Sergey Shoigu also held a working meeting in which he pointed to "an almost manifold" increase in the workload of Russian military cargo aviation
Read more
Iran sees possibility of opening other anti-Israeli fronts — minister
Foreign Minister of the Republic Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Israel and its allies will bear responsibility for the consequences of their attack on the people of Palestine
Read more
West lying claiming Ukraine conflict triggered energy crisis, top Russian diplomat says
"But the sun didn’t always shine, the tides were low, the wind hardly blew and the investments into advanced forms of oil and gas production have decreased, so the crisis occurred," Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Ambassador calls on US to return 'every single piece' of property stolen from Russia
Anatoly Antonov recalled that exactly six years ago, on August 31, 2017, the US administration "took a new round of unprecedented measures to restrict the activities of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in the United States and, in fact, further curtail bilateral ties"
Read more
Russian State Duma passes law repealing need to inform Council of Europe about martial law
The law has been amended to remove a provision stipulating that the international obligations of the Russian Foreign Ministry arise from the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, given that the convention and its ratified protocols ceased to have legal force in Russia effective March 16, 2022
Read more
NATO to keep supporting Ukraine without being drawn into conflict — Pentagon chief
Lloyd Austin emphasized that NATO was a defensive alliance
Read more
China launches Gaofen-12-04 remote sensing satellite
The satellite was launched into orbit by a CZ-4C at 1:45 Beijing time on Monday from the Jiuquan Space Center in northern China
Read more
Zelensky ‘starting to annoy’ everyone in US, Europe, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Ukrainian president feels this dissatisfaction and "is beginning to crack"
Read more
Press review: Putin meets with Iraqi PM and US seeks to bundle arms aid to Israel, Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 11th
Read more
Two Ukrainian drones eliminated above Bryansk, Belgorod regions
This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense
Read more
At least 50 Palestinians killed in an Israeli air force raid on Gaza Strip
According to medical sources, 281 people were taken to hospitals
Read more
West training Ukrainian saboteurs to hit Russia’s nuclear facilities — Russian intel chief
"Attempts have been made to cause damage to the Kursk, Smolensk and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants," Sergey Naryshkin went on to say
Read more
IOC decision on Russia speaks to organization’s degradation — foreign ministry
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added that the decision of the International Olympic Committee to suspend the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee is politically motivated and only harms the global sports landscape
Read more
Russia will not join Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons — MFA
Assertive advancement of the treaty deepens disunity between states and undermines the regime of Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Read more
Pakistan interested in regular LNG supplies from Russia — minister
When answering a question about the volumes of potential supplies, Nikolay Shulginov replied, "any that will be suitable for both parties as regards the terms"
Read more
Gas hub in Turkey needs electronic platform for trading gas to Europe — Putin
Everyone in Europe who wants to acquire Russian resources is interested in this project, the Russian President noted
Read more
Kissinger calls Germany’s immigration policy 'grave mistake' amid pro-Palestinian rallies
Amid the developments, the former diplomat criticized Germany’s policy of granting asylum to "people of totally different culture and religion and concepts"
Read more
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat, Saudi envoy discuss surge in Israeli-Palestinian tensions
This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry
Read more
IOC succumbing to political climate by deciding to suspend ROC — minister
Earlier in the day, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee until further notice after the Russian organization included the Olympic councils of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions as its members
Read more
Russian aviation agency denies five jets sent distress signal
According to the agency, media reports cited the foreign flight tracking service FlightRadar24, which appears to have had a glitch
Read more
Gazprom warns Naftogaz about possible Russian sanctions if transit trial continues
Gazprom also believes that the current circumstances deprive it of its fundamental right to a fair and impartial hearing in court
Read more
Kiev to need Israel-like guarantees if Ukraine conflict drags on — presidential office
Deputy Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said these conditions include the presence of US troops in the country and the US guaranteeing to cover the national debt
Read more
North Siberian Railway concept to be presented next summer
The project's cost is unclear yet, head of the Siberian Federal District's Interregional Association Gennady Guselnikov said, adding those would be trillions of rubles
Read more
Gaza Strip’s healthcare system on verge of collapse, health official warns
It cannot cope with the number of victims of Israeli strikes on the enclave, said Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Kudra
Read more
Russian lawmaker highlights need to bring Israel, Palestine back to negotiating table
Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky emphasized that “the main thing is to stop the bloodshed”
Read more
Hungary sees situation around Ukrainian crisis realistically — senior Russian diplomat
"Hungary is the only country, which is not afraid to state openly and publicly its national interests as it sees them," Alexander Grushko said
Read more
Putin says Prigozhin’s plane didn’t sustain any external impact
He went on to say that the dead bodies were not tested for alcohol and drugs, although such tests should have been carried out
Read more
US administration throws wrench in Syria's upward trajectory — Russian intelligence
Washington's strategy, Sergey Naryshkin said, is to manipulate international terrorist groups and radical religious and ultranationalist organizations
Read more
Hungary’s Orban, Putin to travel to China for same conference
The Russian president earlier said that he had accepted the Chinese president's invitation to come to Beijing for the conference of the Chinese infrastructure project also known as the One Belt, One Road
Read more
No panic in NASA over leak from Nauka module’s radiator — Roscosmos CEO
"The US colleagues see this as a normal situation that requires analysis and elimination," Yury Borisov said
Read more
Hainan's Sanya kicks off Golden Week of tourism — media
According to the Sanya Daily newspaper, tourists were offered an updated diverse recreation program
Read more
Russia has almost found alternative to European gas market — Putin
Europe is not coping with the situation without Russian gas and is even short of physical volumes of this resource, the Russian President noted
Read more
Kalashnikov defense firm keeps upgrading Lancet combat drones — company head
The drone can strike targets within a range of 40 km
Read more
German woman kidnapped in Israel alive, in serious condition — report
According to the girl’s mother, the abductee was hospitalized in the Gaza Strip with a serious head injury
Read more
Shooting attack reported in Jerusalem’s Old City
According to the paper, several people suffered wounds and the shooter was killed
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian electronic warfare station, ammo depot in Kherson area
Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 340 enemy troops over the past day
Read more
Death toll in Gaza Strip surpasses 1,200 since conflict began
Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that local hospitals had no vacant beds and were running out of medical essentials
Read more
U.S. can resolve Ukrainian crisis by stopping sending of military aid — Russian Ambassador
According to the head of the Russian diplomatic mission, the new $200 million aid package announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "does not solve the tasks set by the Administration for the Ukrainian puppets
Read more
At least 25 killed when Israeli bomb hits house in Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza — TV
Dozens more people were injured, Al Jazeera reported
Read more
Government to liberalize fuel exports if needed — Novak
The Russian government introduced a package of systemic measures to keep stability on the fuel market on October 6
Read more
Putin calls Russian-made nuclear power plants safest in the world
According to the Russian President, Rosatom is responsible for 80% of nuclear power plant construction worldwide
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down in southwest Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor
There were no reports of casualties
Read more
MI6 ex-head says ground operation against HAMAS to become Israel’s mistake
This could turn out to be a failure for the Israeli authorities, says former head of the British Foreign Intelligence Service Alex Younger
Read more
Russian forces improve forward edge positions near Avdeyevka in DPR
It is also reported that the Russian troops supported by aircraft and artillery repulsed ten Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day
Read more
Death toll in Israel’s attacks on Gaza rises to 1,537 — health ministry
Another 6,612 were injured
Read more
Kiev-controlled authorities in Avdeyevka describe situation in DPR city as ‘very tense’
The Ukrainian armed forces have been trying to repel continuous assaults for the third day running
Read more
Second US aircraft carrier to be deployed in Mediterranean — White House
"I would also note that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and her strike group will be departing on a prescheduled — long-scheduled deployment to the European Command area of responsibility," John Kirby added
Read more
CAS extends disqualification of retired biathlete Slepov
The athlete is disqualified for 2 years from September 5, 2023, with 1 year of disqualification credited for the period of disqualification served
Read more
Netanyahu to leave his post after conflict with Hamas, Hersh's source in Israel says
According to Hersh, "the attack by Hamas was a direct result" of Netanyahu's decision to allow the traditional Jewish holiday of Sukkot to be celebrated in the West Bank, despite protests from the military leadership
Read more
HAMAS military group claims to have shelled Haifa
Earlier, HAMAS reported shelling southern Israeli cities Be’er Sheva and Ashdod
Read more
Press review: Gaza facing scorched earth or surgical strikes and US debt hits record high
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 12th
Read more
Putin says Russian airbase in Kyrgyzstan important for defense cooperation
The Russian leader said the airbase was established there following a request by the Kyrgyz leadership "during a difficult period when the republic was attacked by international terrorists from the territory of Afghanistan"
Read more
Palestinian ambassador to Russia points to difference between Palestine, Hamas
Abdel Hafiz Nofal emphasized he was against the killing of civilians personally and as an ambassador
Read more
Israeli attack puts Damascus, Aleppo airports out of commission
The shelling caused damage to the airports' runways
Read more
French investigators looking into alleged poisoning of ex-Russian TV journalist
Read more
IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee until further notice
According to the IOC, ROC’s inclusion of new Olympic councils from Russia’s new regions "violates the territorial integrity of the NOC the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine"
Read more
Iraqi PM thanks Russia for supplies of weapons
"Russia is a friendly country, with which we are tied by the deep historical relationship," Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani added
Read more
Israeli parliament approves establishment of emergency government — report
According to the report, the establishment of the emergency cabinet with participation of opposition leader Benny Gantz was supported by 66 lawmakers, and zero votes against
Read more
Russia aware of bid to promote NATO interests in South Caucasus via Armenia, Lavrov says
"Their aim is to lay the groundwork for anti-Russian sentiment and prepare for the promotion, primarily, of US, EU and NATO interests in this region using Armenia as a conduit," the Russian top diplomat emphasized
Read more
Paris’ statements on security guarantees to Kiev threaten France’s security — diplomat
According to Grushko, it is not clear what kind of guarantees to Kiev Paris means
Read more
Embroilment of other countries in conflict to hinge on Israel’s actions — Chinese expert
Expert at the Institute of Politics and International Relations at the East China Normal University in Shanghai Zhang Runyu believes that this conflict will put the strength and influence of the major world powers to the test
Read more
Erdogan accuses US of trying to ‘fuel the flame’ of Gaza conflict
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey opposes the spread of the Gaza conflict across the entire region and exerts active efforts to settle the conflict
Read more
No decision on ground operation in Gaza yet, Hersh's source in Israel says
The journalist pointed out that without international or third-party intervention, a ground invasion could take place, resulting in an unimaginable number of deaths on all sides, as well as the deaths of all prisoners
Read more
Over 20,000 houses, 10 medical facilities destroyed by Israeli strikes on Gaza — ministry
According to the report, a total of 48 local schools have also been damaged
Read more
Central Bank of Russia expecting rollout of rules soon to facilitate swap of frozen assets
"We hope that regulations governing this issue will be approved soon," CBR Governor Elvira Nabiullina added
Read more
Middle East 'quartet' needs to resume functioning — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, it will bring to the negotiating table "the sides together with the intermediaries, with their friends, with everyone who is interested worldwide"
Read more
Russian forces destroy several crossings over Oskol River to contain Ukrainian troops
The destruction of the crossing points significantly complicated the Ukrainian army’s troop rotation and ammunition supply, Vitaly Ganchev said
Read more
Russia may cancel tourist visas for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain in 2024
According to Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov, Russia had already sent the proposals to its counterparts
Read more
Iran has full access to funds in Qatar — media
White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said earlier that all of the released assets were sitting in a Qatari bank but declined to say if Tehran would have access to the money
Read more
Ukrainian drone suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems near Bryansk — governor
The governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that there were no casualties
Read more
Russia to keep defending athletes’ rights despite IOC ruling — foreign ministry
Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted that Russia will also continue to defend the mission of world sport as "a unique environment for the development and strengthening of human ties, for creating mutually respectful communications, for bridging the gap between peoples and for uniting them"
Read more
Ukrainian Presidential Advisor blames West for falling nine months behind military plans
Mikhail Podolyak said that the West must understand that it must “do everything to the maximum extent and at maximum speed”
Read more
IAEA unaware of any nuclear incidents in Israel
Earlier, media reports emerged that an incident had taken place at a nuclear research center in Dimona, but no details were provided
Read more
Israeli fighter jets deliver strike on five buildings used by HAMAS
According to an IDF press statement, the targets were the residence of a Hamas naval special forces officer and a building believed to be the location of the brother of Yahya Sinwar, the movement's leader in Gaza
Read more
CIS foreign ministers support ceasefire between Israel and Palestine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that it is also necessary to focus on the "substance of the problem" of the conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the day before
Read more
Thousands of Hamas radicals infiltrated Israel from Gaza Strip — defense minister
Yoav Gallant stressed that, in the wake of the recent developments, Israel is full of resolve to eradicate Hamas
Read more
Georgian president’s impeachment ruled out due to lack of support — ruling party head
The leader of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, Irakli Kobakhidze, said that the impeachment vote will take place "probably next week"
Read more
Iran discusses sending humanitarian aid to Gaza strip with multiple nations, organizations
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian criticized the United States for "sending weapons to Israel" in a situation when the Israeli authorities "completely blocked Gaza"
Read more
Putin to discuss situation in Middle East with Iraqi Prime Minister
During the meeting, the sides plan to discuss the development of multi-faceted Russian-Iraqi cooperation, as well as current issues on the international agenda
Read more
Israel's strikes on Syria violate its sovereignty — Russian Foreign Ministry
Read more
Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan
The current visit is the first foreign visit for the Russian leader this year
Read more
MFA warns about consequences from Israeli strikes on Syria amid escalation with Palestine
"Amid the sharp escalation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, such military actions are fraught with extremely dangerous consequences, since they could lead to a region-wide armed escalation. This should in no way be allowed," the ministry stated
Read more
Russian diplomat blames US, UK for Middle East escalation
Maria Zakharova recalled that the United States had declared themselves the guarantors of both the security of Israel and the situation in the region as a whole
Read more
NATO begins implementing new military plans, alliance’s chief says
Under its new defense plans, NATO intends to keep 300,000 troops in a constant state of readiness, along with eight battle groups stationed near Russia’s border, as well as ammunition, equipment and heavy weapons depots
Read more
MFA reports deaths of four Russians in escalation in southern Israel
The Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Russian representative office to the Palestinian National Authority in Ramallah are taking all necessary measures to clarify the fate of six more Russians who are currently missing
Read more
Defense firm delivers new batch of T-90M, T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops
"I would like to highlight the work of the enterprise’s designers and engineers who continue improving the armor taking into account the experience of its combat employment," Denis Manturov stated
Read more
Russia anticipates opening borders with North Korea — Russian MFA
Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Georgy Zinovyev said that the political will on both sides for this "certainly exists"
Read more
Agreements between Russia, North Korea will contribute to regional security — Putin
The President of Russia expressed satisfaction with the fact that relations between Russia and the DPRK continue to develop positively in all aspects based on the glorious traditions of the past
Read more
Yamal-Europe gas pipeline closed on Poland’s initiative — Putin
The head of state noted that the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was a strong and high-capacity route
Read more
Ukraine receives $4-5 billion from Europe, US every month — Putin
The President said he didn't understand why natural gas can be delivered to Europe via one route but not the other
Read more