IDF delivers strikes on Lebanon in response to recent shelling attacks

TEL AVIV, October 11. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is delivering strikes on Lebanon in response to a recent launch of an anti-tank missile, the IDF press service said on its Telegram channel.

"In response to the anti-tank missiles that were launched at IDF soldiers a short while ago, the IDF is currently striking in Lebanese territory. Details to follow," the press service stressed.

Earlier, the army press service reported that an anti-tank missile had been launched toward an Israeli military post adjacent to the community of Al-Aramshe on the Lebanese border.