IDF eliminates at least 1,000 Gaza militants, aircraft detection system

TEL AVIV, October 11. /TASS/. Israeli troops eliminated at least 1,000 armed Palestinian militants who have infiltrated the country since October 7, Kan Radio said citing an army spokesman.

"As of now, we have counted 1,000 bodies of terrorists," the radio station quoted him as saying.

Additionally, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wiped out Hamas’ advanced aircraft detection system.

"IDF aircraft destroyed the advanced detection systems developed by the Hamas terrorist organization, which were used for the detection of aircraft over the Gaza Strip. Over the years, Hamas set up a high-quality network of cameras, hidden inside solar water heaters all around the Gaza Strip, in order to track and monitor Israeli aircraft. Yesterday, in a few minutes during a focused sortie, the IAF struck all of the sites of the network and demolished Hamas' ability to form an accurate picture of the skies and their efforts to target IDF aircraft," the army press service said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the IDF announced the launch of a large-scale operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip as well as delivered strikes on a number of Hamas facilities.