Dozens of people with dual citizenship, including Russians, held hostage by Hamas

TASS, October 10. Dozens of Israelis with dual citizenship, including Russians and Chinese, are being held hostage by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, the movement's spokesman Moussa Abu Marzouk told the Al Jazeera TV channel.

In response to a question about Hamas' willingness to discuss a ceasefire, he also said that Hamas is open to "all political dialogues."

Earlier, Al Hadath TV quoted the Palestinian movement as saying that Hamas had taken "dozens of people with dual citizenship" as hostages; the movement's spokesman did not specify which countries the Israelis captured by Hamas hold dual citizenship in.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Israeli territory. According to the latest official figures, nearly 700 Palestinians were killed and over 3,700 wounded in clashes and shelling, while about 800 Israelis were killed and over 2,000 wounded.

Hamas said the attack was in retaliation for Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel has declared a state of war and a total blockade of the Gaza Strip.