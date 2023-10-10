Palestine food stockpile sufficient for eight months, official says

CAIRO, October 10. /TASS/. Food stocks in Palestine are enough to feed the population for eight months, Palestinian National Economy Ministry spokesman Ibrahim Al-Qadi said.

"Food stocks in the Palestinian market are enough for the next eight months, and canned food is enough for more than a year," the Maan news agency quoted Al-Qadi as saying. In this regard, he called on residents "not to buy more goods than they need under normal conditions."

The spokesman added that "the shortage of certain types of food is due to the inability to supply some regions due to their blockade by Israel, or the fear of distributors of being attacked by Jewish settlers.".