Emergency session of LAS Council over Gaza situation to be held in Cairo on October 11

CAIRO, October 9. /TASS/. An emergency session of the Council of the League of Arab States (LAS) at the foreign ministers level over the escalation in the Gaza Strip will be held in Cairo on October 11, Muhannad al-Akluk, Palestinian envoy to the League, said.

"The decision was made to hold an emergency session of the LAS Council at the level of the foreign ministers of Arab countries on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the LAS General Secretariat per Palestine’s request to discuss political actions at the regional and international levels to stop Israel’s aggression," the Sada al-Balad information portal quoted him as saying.

The Palestinian ambassador stressed that "a political decision is the only way to stop the escalation in the region."

Early on October 7, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. At the same time, groups of militants infiltrated Israel and entered into combat with the Israeli military. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation Iron Swords in retaliation for the attack from the Palestinian exclave.

With this in mind, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared a "special security situation" across the country.

According to the latest data, over 560 Palestinians have been killed, another 2,900 wounded. More than 800 people have been killed in Israel with over 2,500 sustaining wounds.