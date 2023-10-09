Instability in Middle East to persist if Palestinian issue hangs in air — Arab League

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The lack of prospects for resolving the Palestinian issue will keep fueling tensions in the Middle East in the future, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

"Such incidents will continue to take place - even though the violence may not reach such a high level - because there are no political prospects or attempts to resolve the Palestinian issue," he noted at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Arab League chief called for "moving towards a fair solution" to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel came under missile attack from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7. Simultaneously, several groups of Palestinian militants from the Hamas movement infiltrated the Jewish state, engaging in fighting with Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war and launched retaliatory actions dubbed Operation Iron Swords. Hamas Politburo Head Ismail Haniyeh described the Palestinian operation as a response to aggressive actions by the Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant authorized the callup of IDF reservists and ordered that "the special security situation" be expanded nationwide. According to the latest data, about 500 Palestinians have been killed since the outbreak of renewed tensions, while 2,700 have suffered wounds. In Israel, more than 700 people have lost their lives and over 2,300 have been wounded.