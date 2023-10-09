Lebanese army denies firing rockets toward Israel

BEIRUT, October 9./TASS/. Reports about rockets being launched from Lebanese territory toward Israel are not true, a representative from the army’s press service said in a statement released by the Al Manar TV channel.

"The Lebanese Army does not confirm information about the launch or rockets or other aerial vehicles across the border," the statement said. "Everything that has been reported in this regard is untrue and is due to the Israeli enemy’s confusion," it added.

The Dubai-based Al Hadath TV channel reported earlier that at least 12 rockets had been fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel. The channel did not specify who had carried out the rocket attack. Earlier, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces service said that air raid alert warnings had gone off in several of the country’s northern areas.