UNITED NATIONS, October 7. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will discuss the escalation in Israel and the Gaza Strip at a closed-door meeting on Sunday, sources in the international organization told TASS.

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed this information on his Telegram channel, saying that the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council will take place at 3 p.m. EST (10 p.m. Moscow time) on October 8.