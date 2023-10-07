Ukraine reinforces border forces due Belarus testing combat readiness of its forces

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have been put into enhanced security mode near the border with Belarus due to tests of combat readiness of the armed forces of Belarus, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Naev announced on Saturday.

"The Republic of Belarus has begun the next stage of testing the combat readiness of its armed forces. As a result, we are increasing the vigilance of our border guards in the affected areas," he said on his Telegram channel.

On October 3, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced the start of a test of the armed forces' combat readiness, which will include aviation.