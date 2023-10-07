Israeli army declares state of ‘readiness for war’ amid attacks from Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 7. /TASS/. The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war" after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip early Saturday morning.

"The Israel Defense Forces declare a state of readiness for war," the army's press service said in a statement.

At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant ordered the recruitment of reservists into the army in light of the rocket attacks from Gaza.

Earlier, it was reported that Palestinian radicals infiltrated Israeli territory on Saturday morning amid massive shelling from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army said.

Earlier, the Israeli army confirmed rocket fire from Gaza. Israeli doctors have confirmed the death of a 70-year-old woman as a result of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning.