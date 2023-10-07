Trump suggests Ukraine should give areas `where people speak Russian’

NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. Ukraine should give areas with a Russian-speaking population to survive as a country, former US President Donald Trump opined.

"I would have negotiated a deal," the ex-US leader said in an interview with Just The News. "But you could have also given some areas that are inclined to be Russian, where the people speak Russian, you know, etcetera, etcetera. And you could have had a country [Ukraine]," he said.

The former US leader also said the strategy being pursued by the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden, which envisages Washington’s continued support to Kiev until it wins, may cause a third World War. Trump reiterated that the Ukraine crisis would have never escalated, had he been US president.