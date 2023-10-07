Two Republican congressmen want clarifications on Biden’s strategy on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, October 7. /TASS/. The Chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jim Risch demanded that US President Joe Biden clarify his administration’s strategy of assistance to Ukraine.

In a letter published on the website of the committee led by McCaul-led, the two Republicans said they were "deeply concerned" that the Biden administration "has failed to articulate a strategy outlining how US assistance" will help Ukraine. "A pledge to support Ukraine `for as long as it takes’ is not a strategy," McCaul and Risch insisted.

The two senior congressmen pointed to "the deliberately slow pace of providing critical weapon systems to Ukraine." In addition, they insisted on being briefed on the Biden administration’s ongoing diplomacy with Moscow.

Commenting on US media reports and a statement by White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby, who said that a group of former US officials had attempted to establish an unofficial communication channel with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained in July that Washington was seeking to present one of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meetings with political science scholars at the United Nations as an alleged meeting with US political figures. According to her, current international relations and the global agenda were discussed at Lavrov’s meeting with the academics, but the discussion did not touch upon any Ukraine peace plan.