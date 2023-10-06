Syrian artillery strikes bases of militants who attacked Homs military academy

BEIRUT, October 6. /TASS/. Artillery units of the Syrian armed forces have conducted massive mortar attacks on bases of militant groups whose members attacked a military academy in the city of Homs.

According to the Al Mayadeen television, the shelling targeted the districts of Sermin, Ariha and Binnish, controlled by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia). Positions of mercenaries from the Islamic Party of Turkestan (outlawed in Russia) were also shelled.

According to the television report, all targets have been completely destroyed. The adversary sustained heavy losses in manpower and equipment.

Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabbash said on October 5 that as many as 80 people were killed in a terrorist attack on a military academy in the Syrian city of Homs. Later, the Health Ministry updated the casualty report, saying that 81 people died as a result, including five children and 31 women. The number of those injured has reached 240.

The general staff of the Syrian Armed Forces said most of the victims were family members of Syrian servicemen, invited to a graduation ceremony at the academy.